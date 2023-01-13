Janet Todd to face Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in atomweight Muay Thai world title unification

ONE recently announced that Janet Todd will face Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an atomweight Muay Thai world title unification bout at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video.

The American striker secured the interim women's atomweight Muay Thai belt by beating Lara Fernandez last summer. Meanwhile, Rodrigues most recently defeated Stamp Fairtex in their August 2020 title bout.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong officially announced the title unification bout in the ONE Fight Night 6 pre-fight presser. Notably, the pair of strikers were originally scheduled to fight last December, but Todd withdrew due to contracting COVID.

Not only did Sityodtong announce the atomweight Muay Thai unification bout, but he also revealed that Stamp will also face Anissa Meksen for the interim atomweight kickboxing title, which could possibly take place on the same card.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 6 pre-fight press conference below:

Janet Todd provides a heartfelt message to the younger generation

The 37-year-old has been fighting on the professional level for over a decade—really hitting her stride since signing with ONE in 2019—earning a 7-1 record.

She recently shared some advice for the younger generation in an interview with Calf Kick Sports. Todd stated:

“For me, you have to find your passion. If you find your passion you’ll be willing to make those sacrifices, be willing to fall down, get scraped up, and get back up. If it’s something that you’re passionate about, you don’t want to give up. I think that’s what got me where I am today."

Janet Todd added, saying:

"Man, there’s been many scrapes and tears, and blood along the way but it’s so worth it. The type of things you discover about yourself. The confidence and the things that you’re capable of. It not only helps you in the sport but it affects other areas of life. Even in my work.”

'JT' is undoubtedly more active than Rodrigues, who hasn't competed since defeating Stamp Fairtex via a majority decision in August 2020.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 8 on March 25 to watch Janet Todd square off with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to unify the atomweight Muay Thai belts.

Watch Janet Todd's full interview with Calf Kick Sports below:

Poll : 0 votes