Janet Todd a huge fan of Superbon against Chingiz Allazov but admits "that could be anyone’s game"

ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd finds this weekend’s main event tough to predict, and she’s not alone in that.

Headlining ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov.

Both fans and fighters alike are split down the line when predicting this world championship matchup between the No.1 and No.2 pound-for-pound ranking holders.

What everyone can agree on is that after nearly a year of anticipation for this fight, it is sure to deliver a great contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Janet Todd echoed that sentiment and found it difficult to predict a winner:

“Oh, man. I don’t know. That could be anyone’s game. But I’m a huge fan of Superbon. It’s a treat for everybody. Whoever comes out on top, that’s a fight to watch. It’s going to be a good fight.”

At ONE X this past March, Superbon defended his world championship against Marat Grigorian. On the same night, Chingiz Allazov defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to win the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix and earn himself a shot at the world championship.

ONE Fight Night 6 is live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Airing in US primetime, the entire event is free to watch with an active Prime subscription in North America.

“You have to find your passion” - Janet Todd’s message to the younger generation

A positive COVID-19 test prevented Janet Todd from accomplishing another huge task at ONE on Prime Video 5. The current atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world champion was scheduled to face the returning Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, with the opportunity to become a fully-fledged multi-sport world champion.

The California native has made a huge impact in ONE Championship and has amassed an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

In Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ absence, Todd fought for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title this past July, winning a unanimous decision against Spain’s Lara Fernandez.

In an interview with Calf Kick Sports, Janet Todd spoke about how she has been able to dedicate her life to competition, with some wise words for young people looking to do the same:

“For me, you have to find your passion. If you find your passion you’ll be willing to make those sacrifices, be willing to fall down, get scraped up, and get back up. If it’s something that you’re passionate about, you don’t want to give up. I think that’s what got me where I am today. Man, there’s been many scrapes and tears, and blood along the way but it’s so worth it. The type of things you discover about yourself. The confidence and the things that you’re capable of. It not only helps you in the sport but it affects other areas of life. Even in my work.”

Watch the full interview below:

