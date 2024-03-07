Janet Todd’s inspirational message to women who want to ‘accomplish great things’ in different fields: “Go after your passion”

If there’s one thing Janet Todd can say to women on this year’s International Women’s Month, it’s to follow their passion no matter how hard or bumpy the road ahead.

The kickboxing queen has demonstrated time and time again that if there’s something worth achieving, you must work hard to get it. In preparation for her final fight at ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 20, Todd had the following message to relay to her female friends.

“My message has always been go after your passion, whatever it is,” she told FightWave. “For me, it was Muay Thai and kickboxing. My sister is a helicopter mechanic. For somebody else, it might be something different. But life is so much worth it if you’re able to do what you love and be able to see yourself accomplish great things in those fields.”

This Friday, March 8, ‘JT’ is set to unify her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against interim champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in the mecca of martial arts, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

As this next world title defense will be her last, Todd will do everything possible to remain the undisputed kickboxing queen of ONE Championship.

Watch her take on the young Thai star live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Phetjeeja wants Janet Todd to be “100% ready” to face her at ONE Friday Night 20

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom wants to hear no excuses from Janet Todd when she unifies her belt with the champion.

The Thai superstar is dead set on becoming the next undisputed queen of the division, following her latest victory in Bangkok against Anissa Meksen last December.

With an insatiable hunger for kickboxing supremacy, Phetjeeja knows she’ll be the best version she’s ever been at atomweight. The Thai striker just hopes Janet Todd will be the same.

Speaking to ONE, ‘The Queen’ said:

“I hope Janet Todd is ready for me because I’ll be training very hard to fight her, and I want her to be 100 percent ready to face me,”