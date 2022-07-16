Watch: Janet Todd’s rapid-fire kicking drill ahead of Lara Fernandez fight at ONE 159

Janet Todd is ready to make ONE Championship history when she faces newcomer Lara Fernandez in the co-main event of ONE 159 on July 22.

Taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the card will conclude with the middleweight world championship main event between reigning two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and his challenger, the Russian juggernaut Vitaly Bigdash. Before we get to the main event, ‘JT’ and ‘Pizza Power’ will throw hands, and kicks, for the interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Determined to bring home her second piece of ONE Championship gold, Todd has been putting in the work, as seen in a clip shared on the promotion’s Instagram account. In the video, ‘JT’ can be seen doing a rapid-fire kicking drill, with the caption:

“Janet Todd is a kicking MACHINE 🤖 She faces Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title on July 22 at ONE 159! 🏆 @jmcoakle”

With a win at Friday’s event, Todd will become the third person in ONE history to become a simultaneous two-sport champion. Still carrying the atomweight kickboxing world title she won from fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE: King of the Jungle in 2020, defeating Fernandez will make her only the second woman to accomplish the feat. Stamp Fairtex was the first.

Janet Todd expects the absolute best out of ONE debutant Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

Lara Fernandez is no stranger to high pressure situations. As the reigning WBC Muay Thai world flyweight champion and the reigning ISKA world super featherweight champion, ‘Pizza Power’ knows what it takes to win the big one. Her opponent Janet Todd also expects Fernandez to be at her absolute best on Friday night.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Todd discussed the upcoming bout, specifically noting the different weight classes that Fernandez has competed in over the years:

“I believe she has fought at lower weight limits, maybe not atomweight but when you’re given an opportunity such as this to compete for an Interim ONE championship title, you’ll do everything you can to get prepared.”

While Fernandez typically fights at a higher weight class than that of the ONE atomweight division, Todd knows that ‘Pizza Power’ will be ready to go when they step on the scale and into the circle:

“I don’t think that is going to be an issue for her as she already competes in divisions where you have to weigh in on the day of the fight itself, so she’ll be prepared.”

Watch Todd's top knockouts below:

