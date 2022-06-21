"She’ll be prepared" - Janet Todd believes promotional newcomer Lara Fernandez will do everything to be ready for world title opportunity

Janet Todd believes that Lara Fernandez will not be fazed by anything in her debut match on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The pair will contest the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of ONE 159 on July 22.

Todd is riding a six-bout win streak in the promotion that has seen her claim the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship and a number of notable wins in Muay Thai.

Meanwhile, Fernandez, who signed with the promotion earlier this year, will figure in her first bout in the promotion and is aiming to add ONE Championship gold to her WBC and ISKA world titles.

While Todd has been here before, she doesn’t believe that it’s an advantage against the Spanish striker.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Janet Todd said:

“I believe she has fought at lower weight limits, maybe not atomweight but when you’re given an opportunity such as this to compete for an Interim ONE championship title, you’ll do everything you can to get prepared. I don’t think that is going to be an issue for her as she already competes in divisions where you have to weigh in on the day of the fight itself, so she’ll be prepared.”

Janet Todd will take on any fight ONE Championship gives

Janet Todd is aiming to be a two-sport world champion on ONE 159, as the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is looking to secure the interim Muay Thai crown.

Should Todd win the belt on July 22, she could be in line to unify the world titles against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Rodrigues has been away from action since announcing her pregnancy in the first half of 2021.

Of course, as the queen of the kickboxing division, the American could also be tasked to defend her crown against the incredibly talented roster of ONE Championship. Either way, Todd said she is willing to take on any challenge that will be thrown her way.

‘JT’ said:

“I’d love to unify the titles and I also really want to continue defending my ONE kickboxing championship. It all really depends on what the company offers me, I’m willing to take on whatever they have!”

