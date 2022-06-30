Janet Todd shares what she thinks of mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Janet Todd reigns supreme as the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion. However, she’s never one to hold back when doling out praise for other world champions in the organization, including the atomweight Muay Thai queen, her counterpart Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Rodrigues is the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion but is currently on hiatus to focus on motherhood, after giving birth to her son Josue in September 2021.

In her absence, Janet Todd will take on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash, set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 22.

Going back, Todd and Rodrigues are two battle-tested strikers and ‘JT’ knows a great martial artist when she sees one.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Todd admitted that she was impressed when Rodrigues beat Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex for the atomweight Muay Thai world title back in August 2020.

“[Rodrigues is] a solid Muay Thai fighter. Watching her fight Stamp [Fairtex to earn the belt] was impressive. She has some immense forward pressure as well. And she is able to utilize all of her weapons. Her elbows, her knees. She had some good body shots as well, body shots, and left kicks with Stamp.”

Rodrigues had an outstanding ONE Championship debut when she outclassed Stamp in a tightly-contested match in Bangkok, Thailand. The Brazilian star was in predator mode, using a methodical pace to land devastating shots through Stamp’s defense.

Rodrigues was by no means a volume striker, but she took her time to exploit any holes in Stamp’s guard to launch accurate strikes that bruised her.

Janet Todd is ready for Lara Fernandez

Janet Todd believes she’s in the best form of her athletic career, and she’s not wrong.

‘JT’ is on a six-fight winning streak in ONE Super Series, with three of those wins coming via knockout. With such a strong run of form, Todd is also confident heading into her interim world title match against Fernandez.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw, Todd said she’s a more polished fighter just from the execution of the basics of the sport.

“Definitely. I strive to be better every time I step into that ring... I've been working on the timing of my kicks that have been coming out in sparring, which I like to see. Just little techniques here and there that I practice which if you can execute during a fight is even better. It's those little things where you can see the progress that make the sport really enjoyable for me."

