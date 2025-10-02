Jaosuayai 'not worried' about Akif Guluzada's size advantage: "I'm not scared of him in a Muay Thai fight"

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi refuses to be intimidated by his opponent's physical advantages, as the fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender dismisses concerns about facing the taller Azerbaijani striker at ONE Fight Night 36.The 24-year-old Thai warrior locks horns with the 20-year-old Akif Guluzada on the world’s largest martial arts organization’s latest American primetime card, this Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.The Thai slugger will be out to defend his spot in the division's top five at all costs against the young gun who’s gone perfect under the ONE spotlight thus far.Guluzada stands at five-feet-nine compared to Jaosuayai's five-foot-five frame, creating a four-inch height differential that typically provides advantages in striking range and defensive positioning.The Team Mehdi Zatout representative from Pattaya has used his reach effectively throughout his 19-3 professional career, particularly in his spectacular knockout of Puengluang Baanramba at ONE Friday Fights 94 in January.Jaosuayai, though, believes he's already solved the height puzzle through his previous experience against similarly sized opponents.The Sor Dechapan product explained his confidence about neutralizing Guluzada's physical advantages during their encounter.&quot;I might be at a height disadvantage, but I think he's about the same size as Nakrob, so I'm not worried. I'm not scared of him in a Muay Thai fight, no matter how big he is,&quot; the Thai told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.His reference to Nakrob Fairtex provides context - the Thai veteran demolished five-foot-eight Nakrob Fairtex with a 52-second knockout at ONE Fight Night 32 in June.That spectacular finish against a taller opponent validates his confidence about handling Guluzada's size advantages. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaosuayai looks back on his destructive sub-minute finish of NakrobIn a previous interview with Nick Atkin, Jaosuayai declared that his now-iconic head kick finish of Nakrob Fairtex was something he had planned all along.&quot;It [went] right according to the game plan. We predicted that he would come and walk in, and everything was as we were planning. So, I saw the opening right in the first round, and I went for it,&quot; the Thai slugger shared.Jaosuayai vs. Akif Guluzada's flyweight Muay Thai encounter is one of many thrilling showdowns set for ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II this Friday, October 3.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch all the action unfold live and for free.