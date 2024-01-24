Japanese icons Takeru Segawa, Shinya Aoki set for digital fan interaction with Reddit AMA during ONE 165 fight week

ONE Championship is just a few days away from its fourth live event in Tokyo, Japan, with ONE 165 happening inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, January 28. As it stands, it is all systems go.

The card will be headlined by Takeru Segawa’s long-awaited promotional debut, as he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship. Also, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo defends his throne against Tommy Langaker in the co-headliner.

Additionally, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki will also be on the card, as he takes on American sensation Sage Northcutt in a lightweight MMA bout.

With just a few days left before the big event takes place, the promotion shared the fight week schedule on Instagram:

Fans will get to interact with both Takeru and Aoki as they visit the r/MMA subreddit for an “Ask Me Anything” session on Wednesday, January 24, at 8:30 PM EST and Thursday, January 25, at 8:30 PM EST, respectively.

Prior to the two Japanese stars’ upcoming Reddit appearance, “Super” Sage himself did it a few weeks ago where he revealed that he was supposed to fight social media star Logan Paul.

ONE 165’s main card bouts

Also on the lineup, Japanese-Korean legend Yoshihiro Akiyama takes on kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken in a special rules bout, Meanwhile, Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong face each other for the sixth time in their careers.

Submission wizard Garry Tonon and former two-division ONE MMA world champion Martin Nguyen has also been scheduled for the card.

Acting as the main card’s opener, Japanese women’s atomweight MMA stars and feared grapplers Itsuki Hirata and Ayaka Miura will share the ONE circle in what could lead the winner to fight a ranked fighter next.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.