Japanese MMA icons: Everything you need to know about Shinya Aoki vs. 'Sexyama' at ONE X

Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama are icons of Japanese martial arts for different reasons. At ONE X, their paths finally converge in the midst of a heated rivalry that’s been brewing for months.

Aoki has firmly entrenched himself in the Japanese martial arts culture, dabbling in grappling, MMA and even professional wrestling. Meanwhile, ‘Sexyama’ has contributed to the growth of the country’s martial arts scene in a different way.

Since acquiring his Japanese nationality in 2001, he has represented Japan in the 2002 Asian Games and carried his Japanese name as he rose from the ranks of the MMA world.

Despite their storied professional martial arts careers that have spanned close to two decades, this will mark only the first time that these two legends will face each other.

Shinya Aoki ignited the rivalry with a callout

In October 2021, Shinya Aoki competed in a grappling match at Road to ONE: Sexyama Edition. After his bout, he took the mic to angrily call out ‘Sexyama’ for refusing to fight him.

Aoki believed that Akiyama’s claims of wanting to grow the martial arts scene in Japan are nothing but talk since he didn’t want to figure in a high-profile match with him.

While ‘Sexyama’ explained that an injury prevented him from taking the fight, Aoki was having none of it and expected Akiyama to fight him on the originally scheduled ONE X card in December of the same year.

While the date has changed, the circumstances have not and heir rivalry has only intensified. Aoki still has his doubts regarding Akiyama’s injury and even called him two-faced.

‘Sexyama’ says he doesn’t respect Shinya Aoki

Shinya Aoki’s accomplishments in martial arts are irrefutable. ‘Sexyama’ accepts the fact that Aoki is a good fighter. However, as a person, Akiyama says he doesn’t respect Aoki at all.

‘Sexyama’ says he is baffled by Aoki’s hatred towards him as they didn’t have a prior relationship. However, he also understands Aoki’s style and will just focus on preparing for their upcoming bout.

After all, no matter what Aoki says, Akiyama’s own list of accomplishments speaks for itself. While Aoki may be the superior grappler, ‘Sexyama’ says he will have the advantage with his judo and throws, so it will be interesting to see whose style prevails.

Shinya Aoki and ‘Sexyama’ will be for legacy more than a world title shot

This grudge match between the two fighters has less to do with their rankings and more on the impact on Japanese martial arts.

The winner of this bout could earn a shot at the lightweight world title. Since they are both highly-respected figures in Japanese martial arts, their clash of styles could also inspire the next generation of fighters from their homeland.

Find out which style prevails in their match at ONE X: Grand Finale, which starts at 8:00PM SGT and will be available on pay-per-view.

