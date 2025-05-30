Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza says his kicks “that can break leg bones” have gotten stronger over the past year

Yuki Yoza is raring to unleash the true power of his terrifying kicking arsenal in ONE Championship.

The Japanese sensation is coming off a stellar unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Elbrus Osmanov in their bantamweight kickboxing matchup this past week at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Although Yoza showcased his impeccable skillset in his ONE Championship debut at Lumpinee Stadium, the Team Vasileus affiliate said his performance barely revealed what he's truly capable of.

In his post-fight interview, a confident Yoza said he could break anyone's legs with his patented kicks.

He added he's already broken a few of his opponents' bones in the past and that his power has only gotten stronger over the past year.

Yuki Yoza said:

"Yes, I have [broken my opponents' legs]. Well, not that many (laughs). I've gotten stronger through experience. But my kicks are kicks that can break legs, that can break leg bones."

Yoza may not have broken Osmanov's leg in their Bangkok duel, but he still managed to showcase his brand of violence against the Russian brawler.

The former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion, who elected not to wrap his hands for the fight, was methodical in his beatdown of Osmanov.

Yoza initially planned to show more of his versatility, but he decided to rely on his kicks after watching Osmanov's visible wincing after getting hit.

Changing his game plan on the fly, Yoza battered Osmanov's midsection with stiff body kicks throughout the three-round fight and secured the unanimous decision win.

Yuki Yoza plans to run down his division before taking a shot at ONE Championship gold

With his presence firmly established in the bantamweight kickboxing division, Yuki Yoza is determined to clean out his weight class before shooting for the gold.

Dissecting his victory over Elbrus Osmanov on his YouTube channel, Yoza said he wants to rise through the division before he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. He said:

"Well, I think I showed that I have the skills to qualify for a spot here in ONE Championship. And, well, next time, I want to actually make those other fights happen [against the ranked contenders], and I'll have to beat them."

