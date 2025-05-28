“We'll do it again someday” - Yuki Yoza says it may not be the last time he faces Elbrus Osmanov

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza had a convincing victory in his ONE Championship debut last week over Elbrus Osmanov. He, however, sees himself running it back against the Russian down the line.

Ad

The former K-1 campaigner was a unanimous decision winner over 'The Samurai' in their featured bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On his way to the victory in his promotional debut, Yoza showcased his trademark kick attacks that inflicted a lot of damage to the legs and body of Osmanov. It considerably helped his cause in getting the nod of all the judges in the end.

Ad

Trending

In his post-fight analysis on his official YouTube channel, Yuki Yoza shared his openness to take on Osmanov once again considering how competitive their match went down. The 27-year-old Team Vasileus affiliate said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was sure we would definitely face each other at some point, so I guess it's good that we could win the first match. But I think we'll do it again someday. I feel like we're going to be rivals."

Ad

Check out what he had to say below:

Ad

Yuki Yoza says Elbrus Osmanov exceeded his expectations

Yuki Yoza said Elbrus Osmanov exceeded his expectations at ONE Friday Fights 109, particularly the power that the rising Russian star packed at fight night.

Yoza made the revelation in an interview with ONE Championship following his victory, citing that while he was able to handle the speed of Osmanov, his power was something he had to endure and work against. He said:

Ad

"As for speed, I was able to handle it, but his offensive power exceeded my imagination. It's the first time someone has exceeded my expectations."

Ad

The win at ONE Friday Fights 109 extended Yoza's current winning streak to 11 straight matches. Osmanov, meanwhile, absorbed his first defeat in seven matches under ONE Championship.

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.