Japanese star Chihiro Sawada thanks Jihin Radzuan for incredible scrap: “I respect her from the bottom of my heart”

ONE Championship newcomer, Japanese star Chihiro Sawada wants to thank recent opponent, fifth-ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan, for welcoming her to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Sawada locked horns with Radzuan, making her debut on the global stage last weekend at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video. The two went to battle on ONE Championship’s historic all-female card on International Women’s Day. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, March 9th.

Speaking in her official ONE Fight Night 20 post-event interview backstage, Sawada says she is grateful to Radzuan for giving her the opportunity.

The Japanese fighter stated:

“I’m confident that I can take her spot in the rankings and that I can be even better than her."

She added:

"I respect her from the bottom of my heart. The fact that she went against me in my [Prime Video] debut fight, I’m very grateful for that.”

Sawada ended up taking home a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

What’s next for Chihiro Sawada?

Chihiro Sawada joins the ranks of the best female fighters in the world in ONE Championship. And she won’t be without options.

The division is ruled by none other than reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex. But other big names in the top five include Ham Seo Hee, Denice Zamboanga, Alyona Rassohyna, and Tiffany Teo.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Chihiro Sawada’s next fight.