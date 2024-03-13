“We always had this on the back of our minds” – Stamp knew showdown with ex-teammate Denice Zamboanga was inevitable

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and former Muay Thai and kickboxing queen Stamp Fairtex knew in her heart of hearts that she would one day need to step into the cage with close friend and former training partner Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga.

That time is now.

Stamp is set to defend her atomweight gold against the No.2 ranked atomweight MMA fighter Zamboanga in June, and fans can’t wait to witness the former sparring partners go head to head in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Stamp and Zamboanga have enjoyed a close friendship over the years and even made a handful of TikToks together. Never once did they discuss having to fight each other, but the 26-year-old Thai megastar admits it has always been on the back of her mind, especially since Zamboanga is also extremely talented and one of the toughest girls in the division.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp talked about Zamboanga.

The Fairtex Training Center product said:

“I never talked about it with her before but we always had this on the back of our minds, that once she leaves the gym then [a fight between us] could happen.”

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see the two friends throw down and trade leather in the ONE Championship ring.

Stamp Fairtex on Denice Zamboanga fight: “We will still be friends after”

Is friendship over for Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga when the two lock horns for the right to be called undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion? Not quite, says the 26-year-old Thai star.

Stamp told ONE Championship:

“I can punch at my friend’s face if I have to because we are professional athletes. But no matter what happens in the ring, we will still be friends after that.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Stamp’s next fight.