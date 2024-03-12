Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex fights not just for fame, glory or fortune. She fights to represent her entire nation each time she laces up the four-ounce gloves and the trailblazing Thai megastar also empowers women in the male-dominated realm of combat sports.

ONE’s first-ever three-sport world champion recently graced the all-female ONE Fight Night 20 spectacle over the weekend.

Stamp revealed her biggest motivation for breaking the gender barrier using her world-class skills. The Fairtex Training Center athlete told members of the media during the post-event interviews:

“Every time I go into a fight, I’m not just representing Thailand, not just representing my team, but I represent women and showing everybody what women can do and I can bring the belt back with me.”

Stamp Fairtex is indeed the perfect role model in an otherwise unforgiving sport. The 26-year-old megastar’s unassuming and affable nature has made her a crowd favorite wherever she goes.

She’s also wise beyond her years and understands that her global influence comes with a sense of responsibility.

Watch Stamp Fairtex and the rest of ONE’s brave female warriors from ONE Fight Night 20. The replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stamp Fairtex’s first world title defense set against former teammate Denice Zamboanga

It won’t be long before we witness Stamp Fairtex back inside the Circle for her first match of 2024.

The atomweight MMA queen will defend her crown for the first time against her ex-stablemate and no.2 ranked contender Denice Zamboanga.

This can’t-miss MMA showdown will take place on ONE 167 on June 8 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

While the challenger is quite familiar with how Stamp operates, the reigning world champion sees no other outcome other than her hand getting raised.

Stamp said during her in-ring interview at ONE Fight Night 20:

“No matter what style she brings, no matter what will go on in the ring, I have one word for you - I will win.”