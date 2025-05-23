Japanese star Kaito trading his signature spats for traditional kickboxing shorts in ONE debut: “It'll look strange”

Decorated Japanese striker Kaito Ono has been synonymous with his signature spats. The 27-year-old warrior has donned his trademark leggings throughout his career, winning the Shoot Boxing and Rise Championships titles along the way.

However, at ONE Friday Fights 109, Kaito will enter the Lumpinee Stadium Arena with a new look. The Team F.O.D. affiliate will be ditching his spats in favor of ONE Championship's traditional kickboxing shorts in his three-round featherweight kickboxing clash with Mohammad Siasarani on May 23.

In an interview with the world's largest martial arts organization ahead of his promotional debut, Kaito admitted he's still getting used to fighting in his new wardrobe.

"That's right, I'll be wearing kickboxing shorts. That's a bit embarrassing for me. I don't even wear them in training, so I'm a little anxious about how I'll look. I probably won't suit them. It'll look strange because I'm not used to it, so I hope people watching will just ignore that aspect."

Regardless of his fighting attire, striking fans know what Kaito brings to the table.

The flashy Japanese striker is a master when it comes to distance management, using his length to set up his ferocious head kicks and pinpoint straights and hooks.

Kaito Ono sharpened his claws after delayed ONE debut

Fans were supposed to witness Kaito Ono's talents on the global stage at ONE 172 last March against multi-time featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian.

The fight, however, was scrapped after the Armenian missed weight and both sides couldn't agree on a catchweight bout.

Now, with a new opponent scheduled in the form of Mohammad Siasarani, a determined Kaito is eager to showcase the improvements he has made. He told ONE:

"I was originally scheduled to fight in March, but it got pushed to May, which I think was positive in terms of giving me more time to develop. I've been able to level up during those two additional months beyond what I could have shown in March, and I want to demonstrate that. I truly believe I've gotten stronger."

