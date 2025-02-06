Japanese star Kana Morimoto says Moa Carlsson made her work for her first victory in ONE: “She is really tough”

Former K-1 World Grand Prix winner 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan is coming off a spectacular performance at ONE Friday Fights 95 in late January, where she punched her ticket to a ONE world title opportunity with a resounding victory over Moa Carlsson.

However, the 32-year-old Japanese veteran will be the first to admit that it was certainly no walk in the park.

Kana made sure to give credit where it's due and was all praise for Carlsson after their spirited scrap in Bangkok.

The Team Aftermath representative told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring:

"Yes, she is really tough. I was training and imagining myself to knock her out with the overhand right punch. But in the real situation, she always responded to that, and she’s very tough. And I’d have to say to her, thank you very much Moa!"

Up next for Kana is a highly anticipated world title opportunity as she heads home to the land of the rising sun to perform in front of her hometown Japanese crowd.

Kana Morimoto to face Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for atomweight supremacy at ONE 172 in March

'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is ready to take on Thailand's Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

Due to Kana Morimoto's recent victory at ONE Friday Fights 95, she has now earned the title shot, according to a ONE Championship press release.

The two will lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live on Sunday, March 23, from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kana Morimoto's next bout.

