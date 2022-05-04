"Blessed to be alive another year" - Jarred Brooks thanks everyone for the birthday wishes

ONE Championship's hottest strawweight star, Jarred Brooks, just celebrated his 28th birthday on May 2nd. Needless to say, fighters and fans alike reached out to 'The Monkey God' to say their birthday greetings.

Brooks took to Instagram to express appreciation to all of those who greeted him on his very special day. He wrote in the caption:

"Blessed to be alive another year, thank you for all the b day wishes!"

The former American wrestling world champion received a lot of birthday greetings from ONE fighters and different personalities. ONE Championship's resident voice inside the cage, Dom Lau, who shares the same birthday, greeted the talented grappler:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @the_monkeygod!!! Celebrating my birthday today too!!! Have a rockin’ ONE bro! 🤘🏽😝💥"

Perhaps it was ONE lightweight kickboxing champion, Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel, who said the most profound greeting of all:

"More life 🙌"

It's been said that it's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years. With another year notched on his life, Jarred Brooks has another chance to experience life in the fullest way possible. Also, at just 28 years old, we might just be seeing the already impressive Brooks' fighting prime.

Jarred Brooks earns a title shot in dominant fashion at ONE 156

In a title eliminator bout at ONE 156, Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane locked horns inside the ONE circle. Right from the opening bell, Brooks didn't waste time messing with Masunyane's striking as he went for a clinch battle.

Testing his grappling might against his ultra-athletic South African foe, Brooks surprised everyone by jumping on Masunyane's back instead of going for a takedown. While in standing back control, Brooks constantly hunted for a choke.

With Brooks acting as his 125-pound human backpack, Masunyane was having a hard time defending. The South African succumbed to a tight rear-naked choke that almost immediately put him to sleep.

In less than a year and just three fights in ONE, Jarred Brooks successfully punched his ticket to a world title bout against strawweight champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio. This kind of rise is rare in any sport.

In his post-fight interview, after thanking ONE for the opportunity, the outspoken Brooks unsurprisingly called out the champion:

"Man I got a bone to pick! I gotta go against [ONE strawweight champion] Joshua Pacio, now! So please, please be ready Joshua. As you can see, all facets, I'm ready, man."

With their title bout officially happening in the near future, Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will put on perhaps one of the most riveting bouts in ONE strawweight history. We can't wait for it to finally happen.

Edited by C. Naik