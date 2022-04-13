"I wasn't going to stop anyways" - Jarred Brooks will continue to talk trash after Twitter poll

Jarred Brooks isn’t one to take suggestions. ONE Championship’s No.2-ranked strawweight contender recently asked his fans on Twitter whether or not he should continue talking trash to his opponents. An overwhelming 85.4% of the fans voted “Yes” as opposed to 14.6% of "No" answers.

Despite Brooks getting a definitive response to his question, he says that he has no plans to change anytime soon. He wrote on his Twitter:

“I wasn’t going to stop anyways”

Jarred Brooks @The_monkeygod

Brooks is a master at the mic and takes every chance he gets to practice his verbal talents.

He has previously gone hard at ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes. Brooks’ favorite so far, however, is Pacio.

The UFC veteran immediately went at Pacio the moment he arrived in ONE Championship in late 2021. Brooks’ latest piece of mic work was when he learned the Filipino language just to talk trash to Pacio.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Brooks stated that the strawweight champion's surname was a Filipino street term for a part of the human genitalia:

“Pacio is a 'puki' [Filipino for p***y]. If you want to translate that then you can. Is there anybody who wants to translate that? He’s a ‘puki'."

Brooks, ever the promoter, also trash-talked Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa, his first two opponents in ONE Championship.

It’s only a matter of time before the No.1-ranked strawweight contender, Bokang Masunyane, becomes a target of his verbal tirades.

Jarred Brooks nearing that title shot he’s always desired

Jarred Brooks has been adamant that he deserves a title shot against Pacio. He’s been calling out the Filipino champion since his arrival in the promotion.

While he still hasn’t fought Pacio for the strap, he’s never been as close to the opportunity as he is now.

Jarred Brooks will take on Masunyane in a title eliminator at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 that will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The brash American is carrying a perfect 2-0 record in ONE Championship and a win against Masunyane, who’s also 2-0 in the promotion, will give him his coveted title match.

Edited by Aziel Karthak