"It ain't gonna be easy for him" - Jared Cannonier on his approach against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

Jared Cannonier recently discussed the planned approach for his upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276.

Adesanya and Cannonier will fight for the middleweight championship in the main event of next month's pay-per-view. While 'The Killa Gorilla' is appreciative of the champion's skillsets, he promised to not make it an easy night for 'The Last Stylebender'.

During an interview with MMA News, Cannonier noted that he is looking to make it an easy night out for himself and vowed to hit the champion all across his body.

"I'm gonna go in there and do my thing. And I am gonna be the best version of myself that I can be. It ain't gonna be easy for him. I'm gonna do what I can to make it easy for me. I've made my prediction, 'Easy' Adesanya. It's not a knock to the man, it's what I want in that fight. I don't want no hard-a** wars. I don't want him to go and do his thing and looking good. Only thing I want to look good is his hand going across his head, me hitting him everywhere, all over the place. Arms, legs, body, head."

Catch MMA News' interview with Jared Cannonier below:

Jared Cannonier will look to hand Israel Adesanya his first loss at middleweight

Adesanya has never lost in the 185-pound division in his professional MMA career. His only defeat came against Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight. 'The Last Stylebender' has already defended the middleweight title four times since winning it against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

With that in mind, Adesanya is moving closer towards Anderson Silva in the middleweight GOAT debate. A successful defense against Cannonier would make his case even stronger.

Cannonier, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight winning streak. He has only lost once since moving down to middleweight. He defeated Derek Brunson via knockout in his last fight at UFC 271.

'The Killa Gorilla' possesses a legitimate knockout threat whenever he enters the octagon. With that in mind, it's hard to count Jared Cannonier out of any fight, even against the reigning king.

