"Longer it goes, I can get more comfortable" - Jared Cannonier confident about going the distance with Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

Jared Cannonier is seemingly confident about going the distance with Israel Adesanya in their highly-anticipated UFC middleweight title fight. In an edition of The DC Check-In, Cannonier spoke to MMA legend Daniel Cormier regarding his fight against middleweight kingpin Adesanya, addressing the possibility of their fight going the five-round distance.

Cormier noted that many believe Cannonier’s best shot at beating Izzy would be to finish him early in their fight. ‘DC’ highlighted that the consensus is the longer the fight goes, the more it’d benefit Adesanya. Cannonier responded by stating:

“I think it goes, I mean, that’s one side of the same coin. The longer it goes, I can get more comfortable in there, and I can find my range, and start landing some shots, and put him away. Same thing goes with him. He has that level of experience and skill as well. It’s really hard.”

Additionally, Cannonier drew parallels between his upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya and the anime Dragon Ball Z, saying:

“Best way I can; I can use an anime reference. I know you’re not an anime guy. But the Dragon Ball Z reference where they’re both shooting power beams at each other and…” Cannonier added, “But it’s like, those energies are combating, and I wanna go in that octagon with big energy.”

Watch Jared Cannonier discuss the topic at 8:44 in the video below:

Israel Adesanya outlines his MMA goals heading into his UFC 276 fight with Jared Cannonier

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to defend his title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Ahead of the much-awaited showdown, Adesanya outlined the goals he’s yet to accomplish in his MMA career.

In an interview on his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Adesanya explained that he aims to eventually capture the UFC light heavyweight title and perhaps even compete in a one-off fight at heavyweight.

‘The Last Stylebender’ also insinuated that he could potentially try to secure a submission victory against Jared Cannonier and other opponents in his upcoming fights. Adesanya emphasized that he intends to showcase his offensive grappling skills inside the octagon, saying:

“Get a submission. F**k yeah, I wanna choke some n***a out. So, for me, it’s all part of the – I wanna get a few submissions before I retire. I’m not trying to, but I just wanna make the opportunity present itself. But these boys keep dropping whenever I touch them. So, I’ll just make sure I, yeah, I’ll set it up nicely. I’m on my way. I catch it in the gym. I know what I can do.”

Watch Israel Adesanya’s interview in the video below:

