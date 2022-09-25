"I would love to get in there and experience what it is he's talking about" - Jared Cannonier determined to prove he's the most dangerous middleweight and not Robert Whittaker

While speaking with The Schmo, Jared Cannonier revealed that he wasn't too pleased with Robert Whittaker's comments. Cannonier wants to prove that he's the most dangerous man in the division.

'The Killa Gorilla' is known for his devastating power, showing it multiple times throughout his career. Prior to losing his first shot at UFC gold earlier this year, the 38-year-old delivered a sickening streak of elbows to Derek Brunson, earning a knockout win and proving he's one of the biggest threats at middleweight.

During a recent interview, Jared Cannonier acknowledged Robert Whittaker's presence in the division. Cannonier was adamant that he is the "most dangerous man" at 185lbs and welcomed the Australian to a rematch to test his theory.

"I did hear him say he's the most dangerous man in the division and my ego is screaming to the top of its lungs in the back of my head saying, 'No he's not, you're the most dangerous man in the division.' He can say what he wants about himself and I would like to test that, I would like to fight him... I would love to get in there and experience what it is he's talking about or put a stamp on that, show him who really is the most dangerous man in the division."

After being forced to reschedule, Jared Cannonier is putting in the work as he prepares to step into the octagon. He will face off against the well-rounded Sean Strickland later this year.

Check out what the heavy-hitting middleweight had to say about his division rival in the video below.

Robert Whittaker's push for another middleweight title shot

Despite many believing him to be the clear number one contender going forward, Robert Whittaker has twice come short in his attempt to dethrone Israel Adesanya for the 185lb title.

Last time out, 'Bobby Knuckles' put on a sensational display in the co-headliner of UFC Paris. Stepping in to face the always dangerous Marvin Vettori, the 31-year-old dealt with everything the Italian could throw at him. He delivered a striking clinic on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Although he only lost to Israel Adesanya during his 14 fights at middleweight in the UFC, the fan-favorite will likely have to win another bout if he wants to earn another shot at 'The Last Stylebender'.

