  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jared Cannonier gets 100% real about missing out on Khamzat Chimaev fight due to unfortunate injury: "It was 11 days"

Jared Cannonier gets 100% real about missing out on Khamzat Chimaev fight due to unfortunate injury: "It was 11 days"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:43 GMT
Jared Cannonier (right) opens up about the injury that forced him to withdraw from fighting Khamzat Chimaev (left) [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jared Cannonier (right) opens up about the injury that forced him to withdraw from fighting Khamzat Chimaev (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier recently opened up about the injury that prevented him from fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Ad

'Borz' was initially scheduled to take on Paulo Costa at UFC 294. However, Costa was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an elbow infection. The UFC then looked for a replacement option and offered the fight to Cannonier.

Unfortunately for 'Tha Killa Gorilla', he tore his MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) soon after getting the call. During his appearance on the OverDogs Podcast hosted by former UFC star Mike Perry, the 41-year-old said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm pulling up in the gym, getting ready to have pro-practice and I get a call from my manager and they're giving me the rundown of what's happening. They offered me the opportunity to step in [and fight Khamzat Chimaev]. So I'm like, 'Hell yeah.' I gotta go in here and tell my coaches and do practice of course."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"But unfortunately, I ended up tearing my MCL within the next hour. It was 11 days [until I fight Chimaev].

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments below:

Ad

The UFC then turned to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' agreed to fight Chimaev on 10 days' notice and put on a commendable performance, but came out on the wrong end of a majority decision.

Yoel Romero predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

After defeating Sean Strickland for a second time, Dricus du Plessis' next title defense is looking increasingly likely to come against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who solidified his claim to a title shot with a dominant first-round submission win over former champion Robert Whittaker last year.

Ad

Former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero recently weighed in on the du Plessis vs. Chimaev matchup. He believes 'Borz' has an edge over 'Stillknocks' on the mat. In an interview with Submission Radio, Romero said:

"60 percent for Chimaev, and 40 percent for du Plessis. The wrestling for Chimaev right now, is very very dangerous. It's Olympic level. He's training with the best guys in the world. It's my opinion."
Ad

Check out Yoel Romero's comments below (12:05):

youtube-cover
About the author
Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Twitter icon

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी