Jared Cannonier makes feelings known about competing in his 40s after UFC Vegas 102: "Still tread on my tires"

Jared Cannonier recently made his feelings known about competing in his 40s after UFC Vegas 102. He earned an impressive fourth-round TKO win over Gregory Rodrigues in the main event and also received a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

With the win, the 40-year-old snapped his two-fight losing skid that included losses to top ranked middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. The back-to-back losses and his age basically put his back against the wall as a third consecutive loss could have possibly put his UFC tenure in jeopardy.

Despite early success from 'Robocop', Cannonier shifted momentum in his favor and went on to finish the Brazilian.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Killa Gorilla' opened up about competing as a 40-year-old. Cannonier, who turns 41 years old next month, mentioned that he still feels great physically and intends to continue defying age as he believes his career is far from over:

"Ever since I turned 40 [years old], everybody's been talking about how I'm 40 and still fighting...I'm busy proving everybody wrong, showing them that 40 isn't the end of the road, descent down the hill...I still got miles left. I still got tread on my tires...My motivations are different from everybody else's and yeah, I don't really see no end to it as long as my body can keep going."

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments below:

Jared Cannonier names who he would like to fight next

In addition to making his feelings known about competing in his 40s, Jared Cannonier named who he would like to fight next.

During the aforementioned appearance, Cannonier expressed interest in rematches with Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya and mentioned that if those aren't options, he would like a ranked opponent:

"There's definitely no fresh opponents that they're gonna match me up with that are ahead of me...As far as rematches, I think a rematch with Robert Whittaker or Sean Strickland is feasible. I would like a rematch with [Israel] Adesanya, but I don't think the world wants to see that...If it was going to be a new matchup, definitely a ranked opponent."

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments below:

