Jared Cannonier is confident that he can get another opporuntity to become middleweight champion in the near future. Not only is he confident, but he also outlined his path to securing a rematch with Israel Adesanya for UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

While speaking to Middle Easy, Cannonier noted that he plans on making a statement in his upcoming fight with former title challenger Marvin Vettori. He mentioned that he will have an aggressive approach and intends to finish Vettori.

He said:

"As soon as the ref says go, I'm putting it on him...I ain't gonna waste no time. Pressure, aggression and passion that I've put into this whole camp, that I've put into my whole career. I'm just gonna let it all go in there in the octagon. It's gonna be fun. I want to go in there, have some fun." [h/t MMA Junkie]

'The Killa Gorilla' also added that a quick turnaround wouldn't faze him in the slightest. He mentioned that he is fully prepared to defeat Vettori and immediately set his sights on UFC 293 in Sydney, saying:

"I'm getting ready...I will definitely be ready to fight in Sydney. My passport is up to date, my bags will be packed, and the way I plan on performing, I'm definitely gonna be ready to step in and make it happen. But who knows?" [h/t MMA Junkie]

It will be interesting to see whether Cannonier can impress UFC president Dana White and the matchmakers enough with his performance to earn another title shot.

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori coming off bounce back wins

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori are riding high leading into their fight at UFC on ESPN 47, which is scheduled to take place on June 17.

'The Killa Gorilla' is coming off a bounce back split decision win over Sean Strickland this past December. The win was significant as it helped him maintain his status as a top contender in the middleweight division. Prior to the win, he was coming off a title fight loss to Israel Adesanya, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

'The Italian Dream', on the other hand, is coming off a bounce back win of his own, as he most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286. Prior to his win, he was coming off a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC on ESPN 47 as Vettori is coming into the fight with a relatively quick turnaround as he fought in March, while Cannonier fought in December.

