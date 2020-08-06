Jared Cannonier is reportedly set for his return fight in the UFC against former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, who in the aftermath of his win over Darren Till, has been keeping himself in fight shape.

With the UFC pushing out events at a rapid pace, both Whittaker and Cannonier have now decided to serve as an alternate for the upcoming UFC 253 Middleweight Championship bout between Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa.

While speaking to MMA Junkie Radio recently, Jared Cannonier claimed that he's ready to serve as an alternate and is ready for his contender fight. 'The Killa Gorilla' added that his therapist has also recommended him fighting in the Octagon in October, as that seems to be the more comfortable option.

A pumped-up Jared Cannonier is reportedly set to revisit his fight against Robert Whittaker after the initial cancellation of their bout, and the former also seems to be ready to get back into the middle of the action in the Octagon.

“I’m ready to be an alternate, and I’m ready for my contender fight. As far as my therapist, he feels more comfortable me actually fighting the Octagon in October. The more time the better for the repair, so October is the time we talked about. Hopefully with that offer, the prospect of being the alternate for the title fight, so things are happening. I’m back, hold tight, and get ready.”- Jared Cannonier told MMA Junkie Radio.

What's next for Jared Cannonier?

As things stand, the UFC has re-booked the fight between Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker after the fight was called-off from the UFC 248 card due to 'The Reaper' pulling-out of the PPV.

However, in the aftermath of his recent victory over Darren Till at the UFC Fight Island, Whittaker is now looking for a quick return to the Octagon, as the former UFC Middleweight Champion wants to regain his title as soon as possible.