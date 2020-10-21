Jared Cannonier: I want the UFC middleweight title, not Israel Adesanya

At a recent UFC media scrum, top-ranked Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier opened up on a number of topics.

Cannonier addressed his upcoming UFC 254 clash against former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Additionally, he also asserted that his goal isn’t necessarily to fight reigning champion Israel Adesanya but rather to win the UFC Middleweight Championship, irrespective of whom he dethrones to win the belt.

Jared Cannonier had an interesting take on his approach towards the Robert Whittaker fight

Jared Cannonier previously competed in the Heavyweight division and eventually dropped down to Light Heavyweight.

Cannonier was relatively successful at both Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight but was unable to break through into the upper echelons of either weightclass.

The talented KO artist then dropped down to the Middleweight division and has amassed a record of 3-0 since, with all three victories coming by way of TKO.

Needless to say, Cannonier’s vaunted KO power has led many in the MMA community to believe that should he connect with a few clean strikes, he could secure a stoppage victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

Whittaker suffered a brutal KO loss to Israel Adesanya last year but returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory against Darren Till earlier this year.

Weighing in on his fight against Whittaker, Cannonier noted that he won’t give the Aussie the opportunity to settle down.

Jared Cannonier says he understands Robert Whittaker's aggression -- he just doesn't think it's gonna pay off for the former champion.



Jared Cannonier explained that he expects Whittaker to utilize a considerable amount of movement and steer clear of his power in their bout.

Cannonier reiterated that he won’t give Whittaker the time to gauge his range and get comfortable inside the Octagon, and would seek to finish him right from the moment the fight begins.

Jared Cannonier is focused on winning the UFC Middleweight Championship

Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has recently expressed his desire to compete in the Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight divisions as well.

Adesanya has also vowed to fight former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in 2021, despite the latter now moving up to Heavyweight.

Considering that, Jared Cannonier explained that after defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, he’d be willing to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020.

Cannonier insinuated that he’s open to fighting Adesanya by the end of his year before the latter moves up in weight.

Nevertheless, Cannonier indicated that in case the Adesanya fight doesn’t come to fruition, he’d fight whoever is holding the UFC Middleweight Championship at the time. Cannonier stated:

“My journey is to get to the title. Whoever holds the title is going to have that target on his back.”

“I’m in there to damage. Anything else is a distraction from that goal.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

"I'm in there to damage. Anything else is a distraction from that goal." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)