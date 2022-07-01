"My bite is bigger than my bark" - Jared Cannonier tells Daniel Cormier how he plans on dealing with Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

Jared Cannonier recently shared his plans for his upcoming opponent at UFC 276.

'The Killa Gorilla' is all set to lock horns with reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya in an attempt to etch his name into the annals of middleweight history. The fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 276 on July 2, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a conversation with Daniel Cormier on episode 4 of the UFC 276 Embedded series, Cannonier acknowledged Israel Adesanya's fighting prowess but confidently stated that he is equally as good.

Claiming he would snatch the title belt from Israel Adesanya at UFC 276, the American fighter had this to say:

"I know he's a big dog in the yard. But, I'm a big dog too, and my bite is bigger than my bark I would say. So, I am ready to go in there and mass up on this man and then take the belt away. Because I ain't trying to lightly take it off of his hands. I'mma grab a hold of that belt."

You can check out episode 4 of UFC 276 Embedded below:

Jared Cannonier discusses key to defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier was also seen discussing his upcoming title fight against Israel Adesanya during a recent interview with Submission Radio. During his discussion of the title fight, the American was asked what he believes will be the key to defeating 'The Last Stylebender'.

In response, 'The Killa Gorilla' praised the champ's impressive striking abilities but still claimed that being "multi-dimensional" that is would aid in defeating the New Zealander.

Cannonier said:

"He's too good of a striker, he's too good of a combatant for you to come up with him with one thing and expect this is the thing that's gonna work... You have to be multi-dimensional. This is a MMA fight. It is not a kickboxing fight, it is not a wrestling match, you know?"

You can check out Jared Cannonier's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Jared Cannonier currently has an impressive record of fifteen wins and five losses in the sport. With two consecutive victories over fighters Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum, he is determined to win what will definitely be his biggest fight yet.

