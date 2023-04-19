After bursting into the UFC with a lot of hype, Paddy Pimblett saw his popularity take a hit when he scored a controversial win over Jared Gordon, prompting 'Flash' to describe his emotions following the loss.

The veteran has been competing in the octagon since making his debut in 2017, but a run of poor form stunted his push towards a top-15 spot in the promotion. Despite losing to the Scouser in his most recent appearance, the brawler has been given another tough test as he hopes to fight his way into the rankings.

When discussing Paddy Pimblett, Jared Gordon detailed how he handled the disappointing decision and how his brand has grown despite coming up short on the night:

"His fans are my fans now... 99% of MMA fans think I won that fight and I gained a lot of fans, man. People from Liverpool and London constantly message me... I was super upset [when I first lost], I went back to the hotel room. I was kicking sh*t and throwing sh*t, I was cursing at my friends and family. Then over the next couple of days, I started to see it was a good thing. It propelled me as a person and as a personality within the industry. A lot of it was positive and now I'm going into a fight which is a forward fight."

Gordon will face one of the toughest tests of his career to date next time out when he collides with the lovable Bobby Green on Saturday. The pair have a combined 32 bouts in the octagon but are yet to cross paths throughout their careers.

Paddy Pimblett's next fight: Who has the Liverpudlian recently called out?

During his decision victory at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett endured an injury that forced him to undergo surgery and be sidelined for some time. Despite being unable to compete, the prospect has already called out his next opponent.

'The Baddy' has a perfect 4-0 record since making his debut in the octagon. Throughout the four bouts, the Liverpool native has scored one knockout victory, two submission victories, and the aforementioned controversial decision win.

While addressing comments made by Jared Gordon following the result, Pimblett has urged the UFC to book a rematch as he aims to silence all the noise aimed against him.

Poll : 0 votes