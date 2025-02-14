Jared Gordon makes feelings known after UFC Vegas 102 fight gets canceled: "Wish I could perform for everyone"

Jared Gordon's preparation for UFC Vegas 102 went to waste as his opponent withdrew from the fight, leading to the bout's cancellation. Gordon has now shared his feelings on social media.

Ad

The 36-year-old was initially scheduled to fight Kaue Fernandes, who dropped out of the highly anticipated bout due to travel issues. Fernandes was then replaced by Mashrabjon Ruziboev. The fight was set to take place on Feb. 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

'Flash' successfully made weight for the lightweight bout. However, his opponent, Ruziboev, withdrew from the fight, with no official reason announced, leaving the promotion with no choice but to cancel the matchup.

Ad

Trending

Gordon took to X to express his disappointment, stating that he wished he could have competed at the event. He wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I made weight, felt great, other guy had some issues, wish I could perform for everyone, sorry!.”

Check out Jared Gordon’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American lightweight was last seen in action in June of last year at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov. In a back-and-forth battle, he suffered a split-decision loss.

Belal Muhammad reacts to Jared Gordon’s fight cancellation at UFC Vegas 102

Belal Muhammad and Jared Gordon share a great relationship and are often seen training together. Following the cancellation of Gordon's bout against Ruziboev, Belal expressed his sympathy for the lightweight.

Ad

The UFC welterweight champion took to X and reacted to Gordon’s streak of bad luck and missed opportunities, writing:

“Ughh Jared can’t catch a break.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gordon has won only two of his last five UFC fights, with two losses and one no-contest. His most recent victory came against Mark Madsen in November 2023 at UFC 295, where ‘Flash’ secured a dominant first-round knockout with a punch.

Gordon made his UFC debut in 2017 against Michel Quinones, securing a knockout victory in the final minute of the second round. Currently, the American holds a professional MMA record of 20-7-0 (1 NC).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.