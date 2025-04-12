Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Live round-by-round updates

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide boxing fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight world championship unification bout. Neither man will be able to stomach defeat given the following circumstances.

Ad

'Boots' enters the bout with the IBF welterweight belt. Not only will he be putting his title on the line, but his 33-0 undefeated record as well, which features 29 stoppages. Meanwhile, his foe, Stanionis, is in a similar position, as he will be defending his WBA welterweight title, as well as his 15-0 record, with 9 stoppages.

Both men are unbeaten world champions, and they will be determined to make good of their placing as event headliners. However, there is a clear favorite and underdog in the bout, with Ennis being listed as a -650 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Stanionis is a +450 underdog.

Ad

Trending

The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), but the main event between Ennis and Stanionis is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.