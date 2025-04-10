Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis prediction: Picking the winner for the IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine world welterweight title fight

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis prediction is here. It provides fans of 'The Sweet Science' with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming welterweight championship bout. However, it isn't the only notable matchup scheduled.
In the super featherweight division, Ray Ford defends his WBA Continental America belt against Thomas Mattice. With several high-profile matchups scheduled, who should be pegged as the likely winners?
#1. IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine welterweight titles: Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis
The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight is a unification bout, with Ennis defending his IBF welterweight title. Meanwhile, Stanionis defends his WBA welterweight belt, with both men also competing for the vacant Ring Magazine welterweight title.
The two men enter the bout as undefeated fighters, with 'Boots' being 33-0 (1), with 29 stoppages, while Stanionis is less experienced at 15-0 (1), with 9 stoppages. Ennis isn't the technician he is often made out to be. Instead, he's a freak athlete with great speed, mobility, and power.
Unfortunately, he often neglects his reach advantage and is easily lured into pocket exchanges. This could prove troublesome against the ultra-tough Stanionis, especially if 'Boots' is struggling with the IBF's rehydration clause like he's rumored to.
His opponent, Stanionis, has an iron chin and is difficult to hit clean in the pocket. Furthermore, he has a bottomless gas tank and can fight the full 12 rounds at a good pace. The outcome of the bout depends on Ennis' ability to select the right moments to enter the pocket, and how long to stay in there for.
It'll be a more competitive fight than expected, but 'Boots' should win and look to face Ryan Garcia in the future.
The Prediction: Jaron Ennis via unanimous decision
#2. WBA Continental America super featherweight title: Ray Ford vs. Thomas Mattice
As with the headliner, Ray Ford vs. Thomas Mattice could be more competitive than expected. Ford, who is 16-1-1, will carry extra power at super featherweight, as he usually fights at 126 pounds. However, he ought to be careful against the 22-4-1 Mattice, who is a powerful counterpuncher.
He cannot afford to be aggressive against him like he was against Orlando Gonzalez, otherwise his foe's Philly Shell and counterpunching will shut his lights out. Unfortunately, since that was his last fight, an upset could be in order.
The Predictiton: Thomas Mattice via TKO
The rest of the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis predictions
Winners in bold.
IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine welterweight titles: Jaron Ennis (33-0) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (15-0)
WBA Continental America super featherweight title: Ray Ford (16-1-1) vs. Thomas Mattice (22-4-1)
WBA Continental America super bantamweight title: Arturo Cardenas (15-0-1) vs. Christian Carto (23-1)
Super welterweight: Omari Jones (1-0) vs. William Jackson (13-5-2)
Welterweight: Shakhram Giyasov (16-0) vs. Franco Ocampo (17-2)
Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses (2-0) vs. Alex Pallette (1-3)
Welterweight: Tahmir Smalls (13-0) vs. Earl Bascome (13-1)
Lightweight: Francisco Rodriguez (6-0) vs. Naheem Parker (5-1)