Jarred Brooks believes smaller fighters have to do more to get casual fans’ attention

Even as an MMA world champion, Jarred Brooks is often overlooked due to his weight class and size. Suffice to say, it's the typical struggle that smaller fighters face when a sports\ is mainly dominated by bigger athletes.

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks resurfaced on SCMP MMA this week to talk about his upcoming submission grappling matchup in ONE Championship.

He is booked to challenge ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video for a chance to become a rare two-sport world champion.

While on the hot seat, Brooks talked about a whole array of captivating topics on the South China Morning Post, and one of them was explaining some of the disadvantages of competing as a smaller fighter in MMA, especially in the Western sphere.

He told SCMP MMA:

“You know somebody looks at me, you know on TV I might look a little intimidating or whatever but if somebody looks at me just you know straight person to person and they’re 5’9” 200lbs they’re gonna be like ‘I’m gonna beat this little guy’s ass.’ You know what I’m saying?”

He continued to add:

“Deep down inside that’s what they’re probably thinking and then they come and train with me and they get obliterated in the first 30 seconds. I’m tapping them out five times and then they’re like ‘dude, I did not know that little guys were that fucking strong.’

Jarred Brooks stands at 5 ft 3 in and fights at 115-125 pounds. Due to his size and weight, Brooks has to work twice as hard as the average fighter, which means he’s more agile, faster, and stronger. But at the end of the day, it’s all about mastering your technique. In Brooks’ case, it’s wrestling.

Watch ‘The Monkey God’ spring into action again at ONE Fight Night 13 to compete for the flyweight belt against grappling wizard Mikey Musumeci on Friday, August 4, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.