Mikey Musumeci admits Jarred Brooks will be ‘super tough’ to submit

Mikey Musumeci expects a tough night at the office when he steps into the ring with fellow ONE world champion Jarred Brooks.

Making an appearance at ONE Fight Night 12 earlier this month, Musumeci announced that he would be competing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4 when ONE Championship returns to the iconic venue for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. In the co-main event of the evening, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship against the reigning strawweight world titleholder, Jarred Brooks.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post about the highly anticipated champion vs. champion showcase, Mikey Musumeci believes it will be a tall order to submit Brooks, but does not expect to find himself in much danger against ‘The Monkey God’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“So I think that he's gonna be super tough, and it's gonna be super hard to finish him,” Musumeci said. “I don't see any threats that he's going to finish me with. But I definitely think he's going to be a very tough guy.”

Both men walk into the matchup undefeated under the ONE Championship banner. Though it should be noted that all of Musumeci’s bouts have been contested under submission grappling rules whilst ‘The Monkey God’ has been dominating the world of MMA since his promotional debut in 2021.

Brooks closed out 2022 on a high note, dominating Joshua Pacio for five rounds at ONE 164 to become the ONE strawweight world champion. He’ll look to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection on August 4.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime.