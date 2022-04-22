"I can't do a backflip but I'll beat your ass" - Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane sit-down interview heats up

Perennial ONE Championship strawweight contenders Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane are set to square off in a number one contender's fight at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22. But before they face off in the circle, they sat down face-to-face with one another to speak about this monumental matchup.

The two got into a heated exchange with one another during their sit-down interview. Jarred Brooks made a few comments about Bokang Masunyane when he claimed that he was too fast for Brooks. Brooks fired back saying:

"I'll rate you a 7 and a half easy, 100%. And dude, come on man against Ryuto Sawada, you might have gotten better since Ryuto Sawada. But come on brother, I have seen how you are and you're going to say you have the speed, all the agility, all that sh*t. Like yeah, I've seen you do front flips and back flips, I can't do a backflip but I'll beat your ass"

Jarred Brooks vs. Bokang Masunyane has fight of the night potential

The two strawweights are due to lock horns on April 22 to be next in line for a title shot against current champion Joshua Pacio. Both Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane are the cream of the crop when it comes to the strawweight division, the two best besides the champ. They bring all-out action with every chance that they get and this fight should be no different.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Gear up for the ONE Strawweight World Title eliminator between Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks on 22 April!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship INSANE HEAD KICKGear up for the ONE Strawweight World Title eliminator between Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks on 22 April! INSANE HEAD KICK 😱Gear up for the ONE Strawweight World Title eliminator between Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks on 22 April!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/LsntskzHke

Masunyane is a dynamic fighter who can finish the fight wherever it takes place. He can finish his opponent on the mat via ground and pound or submission, or he can knock his opponent off their feet by utilizing his excellent foot-work.

Brooks, on the other hand, is also very well-rounded himself. He has a high-level wrestling background where he loves to elevate his opponents and slam them to the mat. He also has some serious power for someone of his stature, with the ability to end a fight with just one punch.

This fight has fireworks written all over it and we are just moments away from this fight going down. You can catch all the action live on April 22 on the ONE Championship app.

Edited by Allan Mathew