What ONE Championship channel is ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on?

If you're trying to figure out which ONE Championship channel will air ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, we have the answers here.

The 15-fight blockbuster event will be the promotion's follow-up to their historic ONE X card and will showcase bouts in kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

In the event's headliner, the ultra-impressive ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will look to make his fourth straight title defense, this time against German powerhouse Arian Sadikovic. Eersel will also put his impressive 18-fight winning streak on the line against Sadikovic, who most recently dispatched Mustapha Haida late last year.

In the co-headlining spot, Fil-Am Muay Thai wreaking ball Jackie Buntan will be fighting the 17-year-old prodigy from Sweden, Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell. The two will lock horns to determine who will be ONE's inaugural strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

For a list of which ONE Championship channel will air ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in your local country, check out the details below:

ONE Championship channels that will air ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Global

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App, beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 22 April.

Fans can also stream the entire show on watch.onefc.com, or join others on the Watch Party to chat about the event live on Twitter Space.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

In the U.S., watch the show live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, or ONE’s YouTube channel, beginning with the lead card at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

China

Watch ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic live on ONE Championship channels iQiYi, Douyin, or Kuaishou, beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, April 22.

The main card will air live on BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, April 27, Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 7 May.

India

Watch the event live on ONE Championship channels Disney+ Hotstar, beginning with the lead card at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be shown live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 p.m. IST.

Indonesia

Watch the show live on ONE Championship channels Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, NETVERSE, or MAXstream, beginning with the lead card at 4 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be broadcast live on Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, NETVERSE, and MAXstream at 7:30 p.m. WIB. Also, NET TV will air a same-day delay at 10 p.m. WIB.

For more list of ONE Championship channels that will air ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, click here.

