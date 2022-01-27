Jarred Brooks calms his nerves ahead of a big fight by breaking stuff in Singapore

Ahead of his match against Hiroba Minowa, Jarred Brooks shared that he recently released some of his aggression by breaking stuff in Singapore.

After releasing a diss track earlier this week, ‘The Monkey God’ was given a chance to let off some steam at The Fragment Room in Singapore. In a video uploaded to his Instagram, the 28-year-old can be seen smashing multiple objects in a room, while wearing protective gear.

In the caption, Brooks thanked ONE Championship for the opportunity to engage in the de-stressing activity.

Watch the full video here:

Brooks even gave a special shoutout to his opponent right before smashing a small TV, saying:

“Hiroba, it’s for you baby!”

On their website, The Fragment Room claims to be the ‘first rage room in town’, with a description that says:

“The Fragment Room is a rage room where you are encouraged to let down your walls and release your inner frustrations. So your boss shouted at you. So your train broke down today. Wouldn’t it be great to go somewhere and release your rage? Let’s smash that anger to fragments.”

Although 'The Monkey God' seems to be having a good time ahead of his upcoming matchup. There is no doubt that the American is well prepared and will look to make a resounding statement against Minowa in their upcoming showdown.

Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa trade verbal jabs ahead of showdown

On paper, Jarred Brooks vs. Hiroba Minowa is already a fight to watch out for. However, their rivalry seems to be heating up as the fight approaches.

ONE Championship’s Instagram page shared individual pre-fight interviews for both fighters where they each sent out a message to each other:

In the video, Jarred Brooks says:

“I think that I’m his daddy. I think I’m gonna put him right over my lap, give him a little smack. I think that he needs to realize that he’s going to go against somebody that is willing to take him out. He’s a kid, and I know that a lot of people are gonna feel bad for that little kid. Hiroba Minowa, daddy’s home.”

Meanwhile, in true Zen fashion, Minowa responds by saying:

“I want to let Jarred know of a Japanese saying: ‘a barking dog doesn’t bite'.”

Also Read Article Continues below

All the talk will end when the action begins at ONE: Only the Brave tomorrow, January 28.

Edited by David Andrew