"I would give him my fight purse if he could ever do that to me" - Jarred Brooks on Joshua Pacio's slick throws

Jarred Brooks continues his trash talk campaign against champion Joshua Pacio.

ONE Championship recently posted a video on its Instagram of 'The Passion' performing a trip takedown on a training partner.

'The Monkey God', who has now earned a top contender spot in the division, commented on the video, doubting Pacio could ever do that to him.

ONE Championship posted:

"The ONE Strawweight World Champion's [Joshua Pacio] got slick throws!"

The American wrestler commented:

"I would give him my fight purse if he could ever do that to me 😂😂"

Brooks earned top contender status after his win over Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156. He is likely going to face champion Pacio later in 2022.

Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio

The strawweight title will be on the line when Joshua Pacio faces top contender Jarred Brooks. The Filipino-born Pacio defeated Yosuke Saruta to earn his ONE Championship title. Since then, he has defended his championship successfully in three matches.

Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio is a finishing fighter. Impressively, 85 percent of his victories have come via either TKO or submission. He will be looking to stop the American grappler, which might prove to be the toughest test of his career.

Brooks has been active in wrestling since he was in high school. Since signing with ONE Championship, he has made a mark in the strawweight division. Brooks made his ONE debut against Lito Adiwang, Pacio's training partner. He stopped Adiwang in the second round.

Next, Brooks defeated Hiroba Minowa via decision. This victory earned him a title eliminator match against South African fighter Bokang Masunyane. Brooks passed the test with ease and won a first-round submission to secure his contender position.

Pacio has already warned Brooks to keep his eyes off ONE gold:

"To Jarred Brooks, congratulations on your win, but you've seen nothing yet, man. You've never fought someone like me, and this is my division."

In a ONE vlog, Brooks annoyed the champion by posing with the belt and said:

“Josh, I know you have that old belt but damn, this is really nice, man. Gotta keep it safe right here, so get used to it baby. Get used to it.”

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks are expected to face each other later this year.

