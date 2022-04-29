"Him there to see me win a world championship would be huge" - Jarred Brooks on his dad cornering him for Joshua Pacio title clash

Jarred Brooks is headed for the biggest opportunity of his ONE Championship career and wants his dad to be there when he cashes in.

‘The Monkey God’ booked his ticket to a world title shot against Joshua Pacio after defeating top contender Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156. While the date for their clash is not yet set, Brooks knows who will be by his side when it happens.

In an interview with My MMA News, Brooks shared that having his dad in his corner for the fight will be meaningful for him.

“I’m pretty sure my dad and James Lee. My dad’s never really in my corner, so having him there to see me win a world championship will be huge. And James, he’s always there as my peace. He always keeps me calm and collected and just ready to go.”

The 28-year-old has three wins in ONE Championship and holds an overall record of 19-2 in his professional MMA career. Challenging for the ONE strawweight world title will be his first opportunity at a championship in a major promotion.

Jarred Brooks feels right at home in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks has showcased his talents on different stages all over the world before joining ONE Championship.

After three bouts with the promotion, Brooks believes that he has found a home. In the same interview, The American revealed that he is working out a new deal that he hopes could keep him with the promotion longer.

“As of right now, I’m in a six-fight contract. Hopefully, we extend it. ONE is the best promotion I’ve been in, period. The way that they treat fighters and the way that it’s run and structured. Everybody’s just super cool and easy to get along with.”

Jarred Brooks has been on fire since joining the promotion and will no doubt be a star no matter the outcome of his battle with Joshua Pacio. He previously expressed interest in competing in a mixed rules bout, which ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Jonathan Haggerty believes would be fun.

Brooks also said that he wants to eventually move up to flyweight in hopes of facing Demetrious Johnson in a dream match or challenging for a world title in a second division.

