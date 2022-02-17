Jarred Brooks challenges Jonathan Haggerty to a super-fight

Special rules super-fights have become a hot topic as of late. No.2-ranked ONE strawweight Jarred Brooks now wants in on the action.

In the comments section of a ONE Championship Instagram post, ‘The Monkey God’ challenged former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty to a hybrid rules fight, saying:

“No disrespect @jhaggerty_ let’s do our own shebang”

[Screenshot of their exchange on ONE Championship's Instagram page]

The photo featured is an excerpt of Haggerty’s latest post-fight interview, during which he was asked about the upcoming Rodtang Jitmuangnon versus Demetrious Johnson special rules super-fight at ONE X.

COVID-19 has served as the proverbial monkey wrench, causing problematic bout cancelations for ONE in recent times. With that said,, Haggerty expressed his willingness to step in for Rodtang should 'The Iron Man' be unable to face Johnson at ONE X for whatever reason.

Haggerty said “it would be an honour” to share the Circle with a legend like 'Mighty Mouse'.

Meanwhile, Jarred Brooks has already made it known that he would be available to step in for Johnson if the former UFC flyweight champion had to pull out of the contest.

Nevertheless, Haggerty and Brooks could very well end up facing each other in the Circle. Haggerty welcomed the idea, saying:

“@the_monkeygod sounds good”

Why Jarred Brooks versus Jonathan Haggerty should happen

Matching Jarred Brooks with Jonathan Haggerty brings together two of the best pre-fight talkers in the promotion. That would give a main event feel to their matchup.

In the Circle, they both bring something to the table, whether it's Muay Thai or MMA.

Brooks may be predominantly a wrestler, but he has shown incredibly powerful striking across his last two bouts. Meanwhile, Haggerty teased sneaking in a triangle choke if he were matched up against Johnson, suggesting that he has grappling techniques in his arsenal.

Their current circumstances also fit the narrative of their matchup. Brooks has only two matches in ONE Championship and Joshua Pacio believes he still has to show more in order to earn a world title shot.

On the other hand, Haggerty has already lost twice to Rodtang and may need at least one more dominant performance to prove the third fight will be vastly different.

Winning a mixed-rules match between highly-ranked fighters could be just what they both need to get their respective world title shots.

