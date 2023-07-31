Jarred Brooks on his desire to beat Mikey Musumeci: “I wanna go in and be the GOAT killer”

Jarred Brooks knows he is up against arguably the best submission grappler ever in Mikey Musumeci in his upcoming match but he is not allowing it to derail him in coming up with a win.

‘The Monkey God’ will challenge ‘Darth Rigatoni’ for the latter’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-headliner for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The 30-year-old Brooks seeks to add the grappling gold to the ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world title already in his possession at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Asked by Sports Talk on Prime what his mindset is like heading into the marquee showdown, the Mash Fight Team standout clearly made his intentions known – end the reign of Mikey Musumeci.

Jarred Brooks said:

“You know I just really don’t give a crap. I go in and I’m gonna go in and beat this guy and he’s the best of all time. That’s all that matters to me. I wanna go in and be the GOAT killer.”

Watch Jarred Brooks' interview below:

SportsTalkOnPrime @SportsTalkPrime



One Fight Night 13: Aug 4th, 8 ET

-

@ONEChampionship

@Eitanthegoalie

@ThisGuyDrex Jared Brooks @The_monkeygod is ready to take on Mikey Musumeci and anybody who wants next!One Fight Night 13: Aug 4th, 8 ET@ONEChampionship@Eitanthegoalie@ThisGuyDrex pic.twitter.com/deJQfNZZvW

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks will be making his grappling debut under ONE. But despite that, he warned that his jiu-jitsu skills are sound and he is ready to take the fight to the reigning world champion.

Brooks is looking to earn a victory to add his name to an elite list of double ONE world champions.

For Mikey Musumeci, it is going to be his third straight title defense this year after becoming world champion last September.

Musumeci first successfully defended the flyweight grappling gold in January, topping Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by a unanimous decision. Then in May, the Italian-American champion forced Yemeni Osamah Almarwai into submission through a rear-naked choke.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be aired live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.