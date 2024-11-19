Jarred Brooks eager to prove that he can be 'the best of the best' in flyweight vs Reece McLaren: "That's my goal"

Throughout his near-perfect tenure in ONE Championship, it's safe to say that ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is never short of confidence.

The Mash Fight Team athlete has always put his money where his mouth is, both inside and outside the Circle.

As brash as some of his pre-fight antics may be, the American standout has walked the talk in his campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, he's ready to do the same when a new challenge awaits him in a different division.

At ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, Jarred Brooks squares off against Reece McLaren in a flyweight MMA tussle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Not turning a blind eye to his trademark confidence, the 31-year-old had this to say to The MMA Superfan on what he hopes to achieve in this fight:

"I'm putting my balls on the table, and I'm like, hey, I get past Reece McLaren, then I show you guys that I can be the best of the best in the world at flyweight as well. And that's my goal. It's not - it's not about accolades. It's about proving to people."

Watch the full interview here:

Reece McLaren sings his praise to Jarred Brooks ahead of Lumpinee showdown next month

Reece McLaren, who sits as the No.4-ranked contender in the stacked flyweight MMA division, has nothing but praise for Jarred Brooks before they cross paths at ONE Fight Night 26.

That said, the Australian standout is also eager to prove a point against 'The Monkey God.'

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Lightning' said:

"I think he's amazing. His wrestling is phenomenal. He wins, man. So, I mean, come on. He's a world champion for a reason. I applaud his skill set very, very, very well. I said to him. I respect your skill set, but stay in your division, bro."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the pair in action at ONE Fight Night 26 live in U.S. primetime for free.

