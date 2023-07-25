Jarred Brooks hyped to fight inside Lumpinee’s iconic ring like the ‘old Pride’ days

There’s no fighter today who doesn’t get nostalgic when talking about the days of iconic Japanese promotion Pride FC, and that includes ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

The American star has fought inside the cage for the entirety of his career, but he’ll now get between the ropes for his next fight in ONE Championship.

Brooks will challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Although Brooks is fighting in a different sport altogether, the chance to fight between the ring and inside such a hallowed stadium has the strawweight king reminiscing about Pride FC.

Brooks said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“But yeah I would love to fight in the ring as well, those old Pride rules that’d be sick.”

Pride FC was the quintessential mixed martial arts promotion of the late 90s and early 2000s. The promotion may have ended, but its influence rang as loud as ever.

As an MMA fan growing up in the 90s, there’s no doubt that Brooks took inspiration from some of the legendary fighters that fought in the organization such as Kazushi Sakuraba, Fedor Emelianenko, and Mirko Cro Cop just to name a few.

Brooks is an aggressive fighter who relies on his overwhelming wrestling to put unmatched pressure on his opponents. Boasting a perfect 4-0 ONE Championship record, ‘The Monkey God’ has a stellar hit list that includes Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and lastly Joshua Pacio.

His fight against Pacio at ONE 164 showed just how dangerous Brooks is on the ground. The Michigan native swarmed the Filipino star with relentless grappling that ultimately resulted in a unanimous decision win for the ONE strawweight world title.

Brooks, however, will be walking into Musumeci’s domain in Bangkok. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation and is also a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.