Jarred Brooks says beating Mikey Musumeci would be huge for his career: “I can start to call my own shots”

Jarred Brooks believes a victory over Mikey Musumeci in their All-American champion-versus-champion clash next week will open more doors for him moving forward.

‘The Monkey God’ challenges ‘Darth Rigatoni’ for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Jarred Brooks, who is the ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion, is moving up in weight in the scheduled fight in line with his push to be a two-sport ONE world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 30-year-old Mash Fight Team standout said a win over Mikey Musumeci would be huge for his career, particular in how to go about it moving forward,

The fireball from Indiana said:

“Man, if I can beat Mikey Musumeci at his own game, and beat him for the [flyweight submission grappling world title], I think that I can start to call my own shots. I mean, as far as going and doing these mixed rules contests and stuff like that.”

Entering ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks will be banking on the momentum he gained in his last fight in December, where he dethroned Filipino Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision to become the new ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

The win was his fourth straight under ONE Championship after debuting in the promotion in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci, 27, will be making a third defense of the championship belt he won last September.

He was last in action back in May at ONE’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, defeating Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by submission (rear-naked choke) to retain his world title.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.