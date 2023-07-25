Jarred Brooks says his jiu-jitsu defense will be on point against Mikey Musumeci

ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Jarred Brooks is confident of his jiu-jitsu defense and is looking forward to showcasing it when he vies for the grappling world title next week.

‘The Monkey God’ will challenge ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci in a champion-versus-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It serves as the co-main bout for the event, which will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE Fight Night 13 will see Jarred Brooks compete in grappling for the first time under ONE Championship. However, he's warned that he is not going to be a pushover, as not known to many, his jiu-jitsu skills are actually sound.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team standout told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I'm defensively sound in ankle locks, as far as jiu-jitsu goes. It’s just that I haven't really been put in those positions in mixed martial arts. So [I’m interested in seeing] what Mikey can do against somebody of my prowess.”

For ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight as he makes a push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

He was last in action back in December in Manila, where he dethroned Filipino Joshua Pacio as ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Mikey Musumeci, for his part, will be making his third defense of the world title he won last September. His most recent successful defense came last May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, where he defeated Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by submission through a rear-naked choke late in their 10-minute title clash.