Jarred Brooks says ONE Championship offers the “best fights” across multiple combat sports disciplines

Jarred Brooks believes there is no better bang for your buck when it comes to combat sports than ONE Championship.

‘The Monkey God’ will make his hotly-anticipated return to the circle, almost eight months after his ONE world title-winning performance at ONE on Prime Video 5, defeating Joshua Pacio after five rounds of dominance to capture the strawweight title.

Next, Jarred Brooks will look to add submission grappling gold to his collection as he is set to challenge reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

Ahead of his clash with ‘Darth Rigatoni’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 4, Jarred Brooks shared his love for the product that ONE Championship produces, offering fans something they can’t with any other promotion in the world.

“You’re getting to see the best jiu-jitsu fights, you’re getting to see the best Muay Thai fights, the best kickboxing fights, and the best mixed martial artists in the world. So, I think people need to catch the f*ck up,” Brooks told the South China Morning Post.

Brooks’ next opponent, Mikey Musumeci, would not be an easy assignment, however.

Widely regarded as the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner in the world today, the divisional king is a five-time IBJJF world champion and is yet to taste defeat under the ONE Championship banner.

He’ll look to keep it that way as he takes on Brooks, who will undoubtedly look to use his world-class wrestling in an attempt to stymie the aggressive grappling approach of Musumeci. Will ‘Darth Rigatoni’ add another name to his hit list or does ‘The Monkey God’ shock the world and add another ONE world title to his mantle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.