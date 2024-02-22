Jarred Brooks jumps on Reddit for Ask Me Anything session with fight fans ahead of world title defense at ONE 166

Part of the life of a combat sports athlete is to take some time away from their training to interact with fans and few fighters on ONE Championship’s roster can compete with the charisma that Jarred Brooks brings outside of the cage.

Come March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion will look to defend his spot atop the mountain as he rematches Filipino MMA star and two-time strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 166.

While he is chomping at the bit to get his hands on his longtime rival and go for the statement finish, ‘The Monkey God’ will be more than happy to share his fiery persona with combat sports fans on Reddit.

Taking to Instagram, Brooks announced that he will be doing a guest appearance on the r/MMA subreddit for an AMA (ask me anything) session on Thursday, February 22 at 8 PM EST under ONE Championship’s official u/WeAreONEChampionship handle.

Jarred Brooks anticipates Joshua Pacio’s fight plan

Aside from being one of the most impressive wrestlers in ONE Championship’s stable of athletes, Brooks also has a great mind for the fight game.

In a recent interview, Brooks is of the opinion that Pacio will have improved his ground game to the point that he could threaten him with guillotine chokes - similar to how he nearly ended the Mansur Malachiev fight back in October of last year.

‘The Monkey God’ will be pulling out all the stops to prevent Pacio from reclaiming his strawweight MMA world championship, but the Filipino is riding a wave of momentum that he hopes will lead to sweet revenge.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.