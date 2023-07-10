Jarred Brooks offers to be Stamp Fairtex’s wrestling coach and she accepts

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks hopes to share the mat with Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex ahead of her highly anticipated world title tilt with Ham Seo Hee in September.

‘The Monkey God’ has expressed a strong interest in Stamp Fairtex over the years, even going so far as to ask the former two-sport ONE world champion out on a date, only to get shot down on social media. However, Brooks appears to have made some headway with Stamp, securing an opportunity to help the striking sensation hone her wrestling skills.

Recently, Stamp Fairtex spoke with The South China Morning Post to discuss her impending interim ONE atomweight world title fight against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1. During the broadcast, Jarred Brooks posted a comment asking:

“Stamp you want me to be your wrestling coach or what?”

She responded saying, “Awwh, okay. You can come to Fairtex and we can [share the mats]. [Thumbs up].”

Stamp Fairtex has been fighting her way back to a ONE world title opportunity ever since coming up short against reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X, in March 2022. Stamp has bounced back, scoring big wins over Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in kickboxing, and Alyse Anderson, securing herself another opportunity to make history by becoming ONE’s first three-sport world champion.

Standing in her way of that goal this time will be No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee. ‘Hamzzang’ has won three straight inside the Circle, scoring back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga and a unanimous decision over Japanese fan favorite Itsuki Hirata.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 1.

