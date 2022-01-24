Jarred Brooks throws shade at Deiveson Figueiredo's win over Brandon Moreno 

Jarred Brooks recently gave his take on the UFC 270 co-main event flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo, a former opponent of Brooks, came away with a unanimous decision victory over Moreno to reclaim the title he lost last year.

The ONE Championship fighter took to Twitter to share his views on his former opponent and the UFC 270 co-main event. He tweeted:

"I created the strategy to beat figueredo [Figueiredo]. Brandon [Moreno] stayed and boxed to [too] much on the feet. It was his acheles [Achilles] heel"

Three years prior to signing with ONE Championship, Brooks fought the reigning UFC flyweight champion in a three-round bout back in October 2017. Their fight at UFC Fight Night 119 went the distance and Figueiredo secured a split-decision victory on the night.

Figueiredo was unbeaten at the time. Brooks came very close to becoming the first fighter to defeat the Brazilian but ultimately came up short. Recalling their bout, the American clearly feels that he won the match and proceeded to throw shade at the UFC. He tweeted:

"I belong in one championship they don't cheat me"

'The Monkey God' then posted a stats sheet from his loss to Figueiredo in an attempt to set the record straight. The stats show that Brooks outstruck 'Deus da Guerra' and landed seven takedowns as well.

Jarred Brooks is delighted to be a part of ONE Championship

Since their fight, Deiveson Figueiredo has gone on to become a two-time UFC flyweight champion. Meanwhile, Jarred Brooks plied his trade in various MMA promotions like Rizin FF, WXC and Bellator before joining ONE Championship.

Since joining Asia's premier martial arts organization, the American has seen quite a bit of attention come his way. He is already among the top fighters in the promotion's strawweight division. In an interview with The Allstar, Brooks said:

"They are letting me call the shots and that's super cool. And the thing I love about ONE Championship is that they are doing everything in their power and they're not gonna stop until they are bigger in the UFC."

Watch the full interview below:

Brooks currently holds a professional MMA record of 17-2. The 28-year-old's next appearance in the ONE Championship cage will be against Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only The Brave. A win over Hiroba could see 'The Monkey God' take on reigning champion Joshua Pacio later this year.

