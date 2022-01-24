Jarred Brooks looks to finish Hiroba Minowa and bag the $50,000 fighter bonus at ONE Championship: Only the Brave

Jarred Brooks is set to clash with Hiroba Minowa at ONE Championship: Only the Brave on January 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Looking forward to the strawweight fight, Brooks sees himself earning a quick victory and bringing home the $50,000 bonus.

The American fighter made his debut in ONE Championship in December 2021. He backed up the hype by earning a third-round submission win over Lito Adiwang, which took him to No.3 in the strawweight rankings.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship He returns to face fellow strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa on 28 January! Will "The Monkey God" get the W? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



During an interview with The AllStar, Brooks vowed to beat Hiroba Minowa and earn a title shot against reigning strawweight champion Joshua Pacio:

"I’m looking for that $50,000 and I’m looking for a title shot. You’re in my way Hiroba and you’re gonna get it."

Brooks' professional MMA record improved to 17-2 after his victory over Adiwang. It was the seventh submission win of his career and he is looking to add another early finish in his upcoming fight:

"My prediction, personally, is I’m going to finish him in the second round or earlier in the first. He’s going to feel my power and he’s going to feel my strength and I think that is what’s going to make him not want to be in the fight."

Watch Jarred Brooks' interview with The AllStar below:

Jarred Brooks warns Hiroba Minowa that he has not faced a fighter like him in ONE Championship

Hiroba Minowa is currently the No.4-ranked strawweight in ONE Championship and has lost only twice in 15 professional bouts. The Japanese fighter has not been beaten in his two fights in Asia's premier MMA organization.

However, Brooks feels that his 22-year-old Japanese opponent has not stepped inside the MMA cage with a fighter of his caliber:

"I just don’t think he has gone against anybody that has the tools that I have... The mentality, I think that is the main thing. He hasn’t fought anybody that has the mentality that I have. He hasn’t fought anybody as strong as me and he hasn’t fought anybody that has shined in any organization that he’s been in."

