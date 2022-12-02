Jarred Brooks picks winner of ONE on Prime Video 5 main event Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin 

At ONE 164, Jarred Brooks will get his long-awaited shot at the strawweight world championship. ‘The Monkey God’ will face the dominant champion Joshua Pacio in a fight that has become a highly-anticipated clash. ONE 164 is part of a huge double-bill set for ONE’s return to Manila. Taking place just hours after ONE on Prime Video 5 wraps up, they’re ending their year in style.

As he prepares to fight in the main event of the second card, Brooks has given his take on the headliner for ONE on Prime Video 5. On December 2, Reinier de Ridder will defend his light heavyweight world championship against interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription. This massive fight between two undefeated world champions is set to be one of the biggest of the year as two unstoppable forces come face-to-face.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks gave his straight-to-the-point prediction:

“De Ridder will be too overwhelming and will submit Malykhin in the third round.”

Both Brooks and de Ridder have a track record of closing the show once they’ve grabbed hold of their opponents.

Whilst de Ridder will look to keep his incredible world championship run going, Jarred Brooks will have the opportunity to kickstart his own if he is able to dethrone Joshua Pacio in front of his home fans in Manila.

“If there’s a finish, I’ll get it” - Joshua Pacio looking to showcase improved skills against Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio will have his work cut out for him at ONE 164 when he faces potentially his most dangerous challenger yet in Jarred Brooks. Brooks has proven himself to be the top strawweight challenger and could be the most dangerous strawweight wrestler the sport has ever seen, dominating all of his opponents inside the circle.

Joshua Pacio is the only reigning world champion from the acclaimed Team Lakay. Known for their explosiveness and striking skills, some may assume that Brooks’ grappling will be too much for the dominant champion.

Pacio is ready to prove his doubters wrong at ONE 164 and compete with his opponent wherever the fight goes. In an interview on JM Siasat’s Sparring Sessions, Pacio spoke about his mentality going into this fight:

"Like what I’ve said, I’m not looking for a finish or a KO or submission. I’m looking to showcase the improved, well-rounded Joshua Pacio. If there’s a finish, I’ll get it. If there’s an opportunity to finish I’ll get it."

In the build-up to this fight, Brooks has constantly trash-talked his opponent, which has turned the fight into a real grudge match between the two men. When the two finally meet after their initial date was rescheduled, the time for talking will be over.

Watch the full interview below:

